New version of Windows 95 runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, with dedicated builds for ARM-based systems

2020 was the 25th anniversary of Windows 95. I hated that particular operating system when I first used it, but soon came to realize the error of my ways and it introduced many of the features we still use today, including a desktop, taskbar and Start button.

Slack developer Felix Rieseberg released Windows 95 as an Electron app two years ago, updating it shortly afterwards to allow it to run gaming classics like Doom. Now he rolls out a new version which can run on any Windows, Mac or Linux system.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Forget boring Windows 10, it's Windows Vista: Remastered Edition we want!

Based on the Electron framework, Rieseberg's Windows 95 is written entirely in JavaScript, so it doesn’t run as smoothly as it would if it was a native app, but don't let that put you off.

The new build is available in installer and portable versions for Windows (32-bit, 64-bit and ARM64), portable versions for macOS (Intel processor, Apple M1 processor) and Linux (32-bit, 64-bit, ARM64 and ARMv7 in rpm and deb versions).

Once up and running you can lock or unlock your mouse inside the virtual OS by tapping Esc.

Download Windows 95 2.3.0 for Windows, macOS, or Linux now.

Rieseberg's GitHub page for the Windows 95 app is here.

Image credit: Roland Magnusson / Shutterstock