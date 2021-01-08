Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-twenty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

It is still possible to upgrade earlier versions of Windows -- Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to be precise -- for free to Windows 10.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Aquile Reader

Aquile Reader is an ebook reader for Windows 10 that you may use to read local files or download files from various online ebook catalogs.

One of the strong features of Aquile Reader is that it can be customized in various regards. You can change layouts, spacing, colors or fonts for example.

The app includes a text-to-speech option, support for notes, highlights and bookmarks, and provides users with reading insights in the form of statistics.

Notable updates

Cortana app update introduces the "cortana" voice command again on systems it is installed on.

Microsoft Edge Stable rollout of browsing history and open tabs sync functionality has started.

Office Lens has been removed from the Store by Microsoft. It is now only available for Android and iOS.

Windows File Recovery, an app by Microsoft, has been updated with two new parameters: