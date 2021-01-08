American traitor Donald Trump banned from Twitter for life

Donald Trump is literal trash. A traitor to our country. For years, we Americans have endured having a maniac as the president. It is a blemish on the USA, and we will be forced to deal with the consequences of his presidency for a long time. There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as he will soon be replaced by the great Joe Biden -- Wednesday, January 20, 2021 can't come soon enough!

Following the coup attempt incited by Donald Trump, many are calling for him to resign, while others are threatening to impeach him. I am doubtful that either of those things will happen, sadly. Thankfully, Twitter has decided to end the madness on its platform, at least. You see, Donald Trump -- traitor to our democracy -- has been banned from Twitter for life!

Twitter shares the following statement.

Advertisement

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

1/2: For posterity: @realDonaldTrump's account was permanently banned between 6:18:02 pm ET - 6:21:01 pm ET, 1/8/21.



He sent 57,067 tweets since May 4, 2009.



He deleted 1,166 tweets and had 471 tweets flagged by Twitter for misinformation....https://t.co/DxBSnRW5kJ — Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 8, 2021

Twitter says it decided to permanently suspend the soon-to-be-former-president after he made two tweets following the lifting of his temporary suspension. What were those two tweets that violated policy? You can see them below.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

To be honest, those two tweets are rather tame compared to all of his other inflammatory messages on the platform over the years. Still, when looked at in the context of the recent domestic terrorist attack carried out by his followers, these two tweets are simply the proverbial straw that broken the camel's back.

Do you think Twitter is right to ban Donald Trump for life? Please tell me in the comments below.

Image credit: Alla_vector / Shutterstock