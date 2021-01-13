Get 'Office 365 User Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Microsoft Office 365 combines the popular Office suite with next-generation cloud computing capabilities. With this user guide, you'll be able to implement its software features for effective business communication and collaboration.

This book begins by providing you with a quick introduction to the user interface (UI) and the most used features of Office 365.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Advertisement

After covering the core aspects of this suite, you'll learn how to perform various email functions via Exchange. Next, you will learn how to communicate using Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

To boost your productivity, this book will help you learn everything from using instant messaging to conducting audio and web conferences, and even accessing business information from any location. In the final chapters, you will learn to work in a systematic style using file management and collaboration with OneDrive for Business using SharePoint.

By the end of this book, you'll be equipped with the knowledge you need to take full advantage of Office 365 and level up your productivity.

Office 365 User Guide from Packt usually retails for $23.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 27, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Intelligent storage with a brain: Why AI is a smart choice for midmarket customers

Get 'Office 365 User Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Cybercrime peaked astronomically in 2020: Learnings and predictions for 2021

New tool helps businesses secure their IT assets

Creative's Sound Blaster Z SE promises an even better audio experience

The post-pandemic impact for Service Provider Networks in 2021

Users flock to decentralized social media platforms in the wake of Trump ban

Most Commented Stories

American traitor Donald Trump banned from Twitter for life

155 Comments

Parler goes offline after being dropped from AWS servers

28 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21276 with news and interests on the taskbar

17 Comments

Samsung unveils Galaxy Chromebook 2

12 Comments

Users flock to decentralized social media platforms in the wake of Trump ban

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.