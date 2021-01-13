Get 'Office 365 User Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Microsoft Office 365 combines the popular Office suite with next-generation cloud computing capabilities. With this user guide, you'll be able to implement its software features for effective business communication and collaboration.

This book begins by providing you with a quick introduction to the user interface (UI) and the most used features of Office 365.

After covering the core aspects of this suite, you'll learn how to perform various email functions via Exchange. Next, you will learn how to communicate using Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

To boost your productivity, this book will help you learn everything from using instant messaging to conducting audio and web conferences, and even accessing business information from any location. In the final chapters, you will learn to work in a systematic style using file management and collaboration with OneDrive for Business using SharePoint.

By the end of this book, you'll be equipped with the knowledge you need to take full advantage of Office 365 and level up your productivity.

Office 365 User Guide from Packt usually retails for $23.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 27, so act fast.