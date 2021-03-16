Avira launches new security product for Mac systems

German cybersecurity company Avira is launching a new security for Mac product with free as well as premium versions, developed from the ground up on Apple’s latest tech stack.

The all-in-one solution blocks and removes threats, enables worry-free browsing, shopping and payment through real-time protection, and protects data with VPN encryption.

Built using the latest Apple's Swift, SwiftUI and Combine frameworks alongside Avira protection technologies such as SAVAPI and APC. The app benefits from the latest technology stack to conserve system resources and maintain system speed while delivering best-in-class protection.

"Combining Avira's protection engine with Apple's own technology makes the product a powerful, fast and future-proof security application that runs smoothly on macOS," says Stephan Brenner, Avira VP of Product. "Most of the application's components already run natively on the latest Apple Silicon M1 processors, and we are expecting to update the app to run fully native to Apple Silicon in the near future."

Features include a one-click Smart Scan that detects and blocks viruses, deletes unwanted cookies and junk that clogs the system, and flags any other issues with the device. As well as antivirus protection there's a VPN, a password manager and cleaners for cookies and system junk.

Avira Free Security for Mac is free and doesn't contain any advertising. Customers who need advanced online privacy and performance features such as the Tracker Remover and Junk Cleaner can sign up for a Prime subscription which also unlocks unlimited VPN and advanced Password Manager. The Prime version costs $119.73 (£85.99 UK) and protects up to five devices for a year.

You can find out more and download the free version on the Avira site.

