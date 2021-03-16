Logitech launches G333 wired USB-C gaming earphones

Bluetooth headphones are very cool, but they have a huge problem -- they run on batteries. And so, while people seem happy to invest in expensive wireless options like Apple AirPods, when they run out of power, they can leave the consumer feeling quite foolish. Why? Because "old school" wired headphones never had this problem.

Sadly, many smartphone manufacturers have done away with 3.5mm audio jacks, making it harder than ever to use traditional headphones. Logitech wants to cater to fans of wires, however, as the company today launches the G333 wired USB-C gaming earphones with integrated microphone.

The G333 earphones use a traditional 3.5mm audio jack and come with a USB-C adapter, meaning they can work with pretty much all Android phones, iPad Pro tablets, modern gaming consoles, and more. And yes, they will work with the iPhone -- if you have a Lightning adapter. While they are designed for gamers, they should work brilliantly for other things too, such as listening to music or watching movies.

Advertisement

"Engineered specifically for gaming, the G333 differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. This architecture delivers a powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape, revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat," says Logitech.

The popular company further says, "Designed to fit comfortably, the G333 includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips. The sturdy aluminum housing and tangle-free flat cables ensure reliability, durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, these headphones feature a high quality in-line mic and integrated audio controls and come with their own soft carrying pouch, keeping them clean and safe."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Earphones

2 dynamic drivers: 0.2 in (5.8 mm) + 0.3 in (9.2 mm)

Frequency Response: 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz

Impedance: 24 Ohms ±20%

Sensitivity: 101.6±3 dB @ 1 kHz SPL

Microphone

0.2 in (4 mm) ECM mic, sensitivity: -42 dB

The G333 wired USB-C gaming earphones can be had from Logitech directly here in your choice of three colors -- black, purple, and white. The company is asking only $49.99, which is a pretty good deal considering you get a USB-C audio adapter, carrying case, and replaceable ear tips included in the box.