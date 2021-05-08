Windows 7 2021 Edition is everything Windows 10 should be

Microsoft finally stopped supporting Windows 7 at the start of last year, but the aging OS is still to be found on over 16 percent of Windows systems and many users prefer it to Windows 10.

Although the software giant will be giving its new operating system a much needed makeover later this year with new icons, a scalable UI font, and other visual enhancements, it’s still unlikely to win over the hearts and minds of the Windows 7 faithful.

If you’ve ever wondered what the fan-favorite OS would look like it if it had a modern update, concept creator Addy Visuals has the answer.

Having previously given us his take on Windows Vista Remastered EditionWindows 8 Remastered Edition and Windows 21, he today turns his attention to showing us his latest imagining in the form of Windows 7 2021 Edition.

His creation features a new Aero design, with an adaptive dark mode. You can pin widgets to the desktop and for those whose nostalgia goes even deeper, there’s a Windows XP theme included too which we really like.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think of this concept in the comments. Do you prefer it to Windows 10 or the original Windows 7?

