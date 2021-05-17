New operating system aims to simplify business security

1 Comment

A new technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization's entire technology stack into a single pane of glass is being launched by managed security services company Nuspire.

Called myNuspire, it will give CISOs and security analysts a clear picture into the security program and posture of their organizations in real-time, together with on-demand threat intelligence capabilities.

"As a long-time CISO turned CEO of a security company, my goal has been to create a solution that would have made my job as a security leader less complicated," says Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "There are many challenges associated with building and sustaining a security program over time and it can leave you feeling overwhelmed, stressed and on an island at times. We recognize security leadership is not easy, and sought a way to create an innovative experience that puts security leaders in complete control of their security program. This revolutionary platform changes the game; we owed it to our clients."

Advertisement

Also included in myNuspire is the Nuspire Security Program which provides organizations with clear outcomes that identify gaps in their security program and helps organizations understand if their technology is operating the way it should and where to spend their money to get the best return on investment.

The company claims the OS will make the CISO onboarding process easier too, enabling new hires to get a holistic understanding of the organization's security posture so they can quickly put in place actionable next steps or necessary modifications to bolster security.

You can find out more on the Nuspire site.

Photo credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller now comes with 4 free months of Apple Arcade

Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) is now available -- here's what's new and how to get it

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2021 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

New open source scanning tool is built for ethical hackers

Why businesses need to look to a new technology model post pandemic [Q&A]

32 percent of Americans are unaware of email tracking

1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more

Most Commented Stories

Think Windows 10 is bad? Feast your eyes on Microsoft's macOS -- the desktop operating system we definitely don't want!

18 Comments

Instagram now lets you proudly display your preferred pronouns such as ve, xyr, and zir

15 Comments

Time to upgrade Windows 10 as Microsoft ends support for older versions

10 Comments

System76 unveils open source 'Launch Configurable Keyboard' for Linux, Windows, and macOS that is made in the USA

10 Comments

KB5000842 update is causing high-pitched sound problems for some Windows 10 users

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.