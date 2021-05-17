New operating system aims to simplify business security

A new technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization's entire technology stack into a single pane of glass is being launched by managed security services company Nuspire.

Called myNuspire, it will give CISOs and security analysts a clear picture into the security program and posture of their organizations in real-time, together with on-demand threat intelligence capabilities.

"As a long-time CISO turned CEO of a security company, my goal has been to create a solution that would have made my job as a security leader less complicated," says Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "There are many challenges associated with building and sustaining a security program over time and it can leave you feeling overwhelmed, stressed and on an island at times. We recognize security leadership is not easy, and sought a way to create an innovative experience that puts security leaders in complete control of their security program. This revolutionary platform changes the game; we owed it to our clients."

Also included in myNuspire is the Nuspire Security Program which provides organizations with clear outcomes that identify gaps in their security program and helps organizations understand if their technology is operating the way it should and where to spend their money to get the best return on investment.

The company claims the OS will make the CISO onboarding process easier too, enabling new hires to get a holistic understanding of the organization's security posture so they can quickly put in place actionable next steps or necessary modifications to bolster security.

Photo credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock