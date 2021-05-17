Pandemic and SolarWinds highlight flaws in cybersecurity

No Comments
Security breach lock

A survey of 300 security leaders in the US by Scale Venture Partners shows 94 percent say that C-level executives have a better understanding of cybersecurity risks than a year ago.

This is probably due to the twin impacts of the pandemic and the SolarWinds attack. Half say they will increase security budgets to address the impact of SolarWinds, while 40 percent have increased their cyber headcount during the pandemic.

The shift to remote working has thrown up issues with 66 percent saying that the lack of adequate security on home devices has been their top security challenge. More than half (52 percent) of respondents say cybersecurity incidents involving attacks on compromised data, devices, systems, or networks have increased, and 36 percent attribute the majority of those attacks to employees working from home.

Advertisement

In terms of investment priorities, security automation has risen steadily in the last two years, climbing from eighth place in 2018 to sixth in this year's report. Cloud infrastructure tops the list of technologies getting the most investment, while 51 percent of respondents say they've created an in-house cybersecurity solution in the past 12 months, with 23 percent saying they have built security automation technology.

SolarWinds kick-started a trend to securing the enterprise against third-party solutions providers, with 36 percent of respondents saying they expect third-party risks to rise over the next 12 months. 47 percent of respondents say third-party risks are a top factor affecting the C-suite's understanding of the business impact of security.

Security focus is also changing post-pandemic, with 57 percent of respondents seeing increased integration of security with other teams, like IT, operations and software development in the last twelve months.

The report's authors conclude, "The coming year will no doubt bring new challenges for CISOs and additional opportunities for security startups as the perennial cat-and-mouse game between defenders and attackers advances. We can only hope organizations will have come out of 2020 more resilient and prepared for the next threats."

Find out more on the ScaleVP blog.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller now comes with 4 free months of Apple Arcade

Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) is now available -- here's what's new and how to get it

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2021 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

New open source scanning tool is built for ethical hackers

Why businesses need to look to a new technology model post pandemic [Q&A]

32 percent of Americans are unaware of email tracking

1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more

Most Commented Stories

Think Windows 10 is bad? Feast your eyes on Microsoft's macOS -- the desktop operating system we definitely don't want!

18 Comments

Instagram now lets you proudly display your preferred pronouns such as ve, xyr, and zir

15 Comments

Time to upgrade Windows 10 as Microsoft ends support for older versions

10 Comments

System76 unveils open source 'Launch Configurable Keyboard' for Linux, Windows, and macOS that is made in the USA

10 Comments

KB5000842 update is causing high-pitched sound problems for some Windows 10 users

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.