SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller now comes with 4 free months of Apple Arcade

If you are a fan of mobile gaming, and you own Apple hardware (such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac), then you simply must check out Apple Arcade. The subscription service gives you access to more than 180 video games on all of your devices for just $4.99 a month -- a pittance. Best of all, you won't have to deal with any in‑app purchases -- all of the included games are fully accessible with no nagging. It is a phenomenal value -- if you fancy the game library, of course.

The best way to play many of these games is with a wireless controller, and the SteelSeries Nimbus+ is one of the best. It even charges using a Lightning cable -- the same one as your iPhone. And now, that controller is getting even better. You see, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller now comes with 4 free months of Apple Arcade!

"The Nimbus+ Apple Arcade bundle represents an incredible customer experience and arrives at the perfect time with the rollout of 5G happening around the world," explains Craig Olson, SteelSeries President of Worldwide Mobile.

If you want your own SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller with 4 months of Apple Arcade included, you can get this bundle from the company directly here for $69.99. If you were going to sign up for Apple Arcade anyway, you can look at this deal as essentially saving about $20 on one of the best video game controllers on the market. And yes, it can be used with games outside of Apple Arcade too.

