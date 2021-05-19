DDR5 RAM is coming, and GeIL is leading the way with Polaris RGB gaming memory

No Comments

When you are a PC builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about components. What I mean by this is, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... boring!

On the horizon, thankfully, is the DDR5 revolution. After dealing with DDR4 for so many years now, we will soon see PCs with DDR5 memory inside. One of the companies leading this industry shift is GeIL. Today, that manufacturer announces its upcoming Polaris RGB DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 7200MHz!

"The GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is designed to deliver unprecedented performance through larger capacities, enhanced speeds, and broader bandwidth per processor core. The GeIL DDR5 memory specification starts at 4800MHz with the sub-timing latencies of CL40-40-40 at 1.1 volts. The overclocking products are also under development, including 6000MHz CL32-36-36, 6400MHz CL32-36-36, 6800MHz CL36-44-44, and 7200MHz CL36-44-44," says GeIL.

Advertisement

The company further says, "The new DDR5 memory incorporates the latest DDR5 PMIC (Power Management IC) architecture design for smart voltage and power management, allowing a more comprehensive range in voltage adjustment and tweaking. This embedded PMIC and module design are sure to boost the overall performance, stability, and overclocking potential dramatically."

Can you buy this GeIL Polaris DDR5 RAM today? Uh, no. Sorry, folks; you will have to wait until the end of the year. The company doesn't share a specific release date other than Q4 of 2021. Hopefully it will arrive in time for Christmas shopping. What we do know for sure, however, is GeIL will sell both RGB and non-RGB kits in capacities ranging from 16GB (16GB x1) to 128GB (32GB x4).

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

DDR5 RAM is coming, and GeIL is leading the way with Polaris RGB gaming memory

MINISFORUM EliteMini TL50 has Thunderbolt 4 and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7

Leveraging AI to close the application knowledge gap

The top 10 signs that Office 365 and Azure have been compromised

Financial services firms suffer over three billion credential stuffing attacks in 2020

Decision intelligence: The future of analytics

No security experts on staff? You can still have a robust cybersecurity program

Most Commented Stories

Think Windows 10 is bad? Feast your eyes on Microsoft's macOS -- the desktop operating system we definitely don't want!

18 Comments

deepin Linux 20.2.1 gets Debian 10.9 base -- switch from Microsoft Windows 10 today!

16 Comments

Instagram now lets you proudly display your preferred pronouns such as ve, xyr, and zir

15 Comments

Time to upgrade Windows 10 as Microsoft ends support for older versions

10 Comments

System76 unveils open source 'Launch Configurable Keyboard' for Linux, Windows, and macOS that is made in the USA

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.