DDR5 RAM is coming, and GeIL is leading the way with Polaris RGB gaming memory

When you are a PC builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about components. What I mean by this is, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... boring!

On the horizon, thankfully, is the DDR5 revolution. After dealing with DDR4 for so many years now, we will soon see PCs with DDR5 memory inside. One of the companies leading this industry shift is GeIL. Today, that manufacturer announces its upcoming Polaris RGB DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 7200MHz!

"The GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is designed to deliver unprecedented performance through larger capacities, enhanced speeds, and broader bandwidth per processor core. The GeIL DDR5 memory specification starts at 4800MHz with the sub-timing latencies of CL40-40-40 at 1.1 volts. The overclocking products are also under development, including 6000MHz CL32-36-36, 6400MHz CL32-36-36, 6800MHz CL36-44-44, and 7200MHz CL36-44-44," says GeIL.

The company further says, "The new DDR5 memory incorporates the latest DDR5 PMIC (Power Management IC) architecture design for smart voltage and power management, allowing a more comprehensive range in voltage adjustment and tweaking. This embedded PMIC and module design are sure to boost the overall performance, stability, and overclocking potential dramatically."

Can you buy this GeIL Polaris DDR5 RAM today? Uh, no. Sorry, folks; you will have to wait until the end of the year. The company doesn't share a specific release date other than Q4 of 2021. Hopefully it will arrive in time for Christmas shopping. What we do know for sure, however, is GeIL will sell both RGB and non-RGB kits in capacities ranging from 16GB (16GB x1) to 128GB (32GB x4).