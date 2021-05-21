Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the May 2021 Update, aka Windows 10 version 21H1, to the public. It is a small update if installed on devices running Windows 10 version 2004 or later.

Check out Wayne's articles on blocking the update and its removed or deprecated features.

Support for Internet Explorer 11 ends for most Windows users in mid 2022.

New Windows apps and games

Duo video converter - convert video & video converter

Duo Video Converter is an easy to use program to convert video and audio files. Just add one or multiple source files to the app to start the process.

The converter supports several input and output formats, including mp4, mkv,, avi, or wmv. Advanced conversion parameters, such as selecting a different quality are supported as well.

LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Home

The companion app for Lego Mindstorms enables you to build and program Lego-based robots. The language is based on Scratch, a popular programming learning language for children and adults alike.

Notable updates

Lively Wallpaper 1.5 introduces taskbar theming support.

Microsoft Teams for Home is now available.

MSMG Toolkit updated to support new versions of Windows 10.