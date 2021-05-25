AVerMedia releases AS311 USB conference speakerphone with artificial intelligence

The COVID-19 pandemic is slowly coming to an end in the USA. Thanks to Joe Biden's successful vaccination efforts, we can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. Even though businesses are starting to open back up, many workers are not planning to return to the office. In other words, working from home will remain popular even as the coronavirus fades away.

Working from home is quite feasible nowadays, but communicating over the internet is still far from perfect. To have a better communication experience, workers should invest in good hardware, such as PC webcams and microphones. Today, AVerMedia releases an intriguing USB conference speakerphone. Called "AS311," it utilizes artificial intelligence. Yeah, it is a speakerphone with AI -- how cool is that?

ALSO READ: NewerTech launches USB-C to HDMI and DisplayPort adapters

Advertisement

"The AS311 uses artificial intelligence to accurately identify and reduce common background noises such as construction and traffic noise, allowing important conversations, presentations, and lessons to proceed without interruption. Clear audio is also maintained by acoustic echo cancellation, which prevents the AS311's microphone from picking up sound from its speaker. Users also have the freedom to move around the room as they conference, thanks to an omnidirectional microphone with a voice pick up range of 9.8 feet," says AVerMedia.

ALSO READ: StarTech.com launches a pair of USB-C audio and charge adapters

The company further says, "In addition to excellent audio, the AS311 is designed for maximum ease of use. Setup is extremely simple, with only a plug and play USB connection to a computer needed to start calls on popular conferencing platforms. Managing calls is both simple and silent, thanks to the built-in LED touch controls to adjust the volume and mute the microphone. Finally, the AS311 can be placed in whatever location users find most convenient due to its compact size."

AVerMedia shares specifications below.

Model Name: AS311

Connection Type: USB-A to USB-C cable

Power Supply: 5 V / 0.5 A

Speaker: 3 W (max.)

Speaker Frequency Response: 150 Hz – 14 kHz

Mic. Sensitivity: -29 dB V/Pa at 1 kHz

Mic. Frequency Response: 150 Hz – 7 kHz

Mic. S/N: > 59 dB

Effective Range: 3 m (unobstructed)

Dimensions (W x D x H): 12 x 8 x 4 cm (4.7 x 3.1 x 1.6 in.)

Weight: 195 g (6.9 oz.)

The AVerMedia AS311 can be purchased from Amazon here immediately. The USB conference speakerphone is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. The company has set the price at $149.99, which is totally worth it. After all, if you plan to work from home, a quality audio setup should prove to be absolutely priceless.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.