New identity platform delivers biometric authentication and enterprise-grade tools

Verification and authentication provider Onfido is launching its Real Identity Platform, which adds a biometric face authenticator as well as new enterprise-grade security tools, including Onfido Private Key Encryption, to its existing identity verification suite.

Onfido Face Authenticate uses 3D Face Liveness Detection AI during user authentication. It's compatible with billions of iOS and Android devices, tablets and PCs.

Users simply need to take a three-second video selfie, Onfido then recreates the 3D shape of the user's face and matches it to the biometric data provided when their real identity was established at registration.

Advertisement

"Identity fraud losses cost $56B last year as more businesses adopted a digital-first approach to customer onboarding, providing a larger landscape for fraudsters to attack," says Alex Valle, chief product officer at Onfido. "Onfido Face Authenticate in tandem with our verification product provides a more robust identity lifecycle solution for businesses, ensuring the people accessing online accounts are the same legitimate people who were verified at registration, without compromising user experience or privacy."

Applications for the technology include self-service account recovery, new product enrolment, authorization of high value transactions, remote access to things like rental cars and hotel rooms, plus authentication of workers such as delivery drivers.

The technology is device-agnostic and puts customer experience at the center while providing innovative anti-spoofing capability. Onfido Face Authenticate ensures that trusted users are live in-person during every authentication session. It can operate in low lighting conditions by modulating the screen brightness of the device. Using FaceTec's 3D FaceMap technology means a class-leading False Acceptance Rate (FAR) for face recognition of less than one in 12.8 million.

To complement this there are also a range of enterprise grade features including, Private Key Encryption (PKE), audit logs and user roles to give businesses more control and accountability.

You can find out more at the Onfido site.

Image credit: ras2studio/depositphotos.com