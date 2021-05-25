Microsoft Edge will soon be the best performing browser on Windows 10 -- according to Microsoft

Build, Microsoft’s developer conference, kicked off today, and one of the things it’s been focusing on is its Chromium-powered browser, Edge.

If you’ve been waiting for a good reason to switch to it from the likes of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, then Microsoft would like you know the software is about to get a performance boost that will make it the "best performing browser on Windows 10".

Advertisement

Sure, we’ve heard similar such boasts before, but in this case Microsoft is basing its claim on two new additions to the browser -- Startup boost and sleeping tabs.

As you’d expect, Startup boost means the browser launches much quicker. Microsoft says this works by "running a set of core Microsoft Edge processes in the background, all without adding additional resources when Microsoft Edge browser windows are open".

If you tend to have loads of browser tabs open at any time, then the new sleeping tabs feature will help free up resources from unused tabs. Microsoft claims up to 82 percent memory savings based on internal data collected from Insider use.

The new, faster version of the browser, Edge 91, is expected to arrive by the end of this week.

Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock