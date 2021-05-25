One Identity introduces modular, integrated, cloud security platform

Security specialist One Identity is launching its Active Roles and Password Manager products in a software-as-a-service format.

Retaining the full capabilities of One Identity's on-premises solutions, the SaaS offerings are hosted, managed and operated within the One Identity Cloud. There's also a new SaaS-delivered solution, Starling CertAccess, which delivers access request and certification Active Directory (AD) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) in the enterprise.

"Today, identities lie at the center of an organization's strategy to protect what matters most, and with requirements evolving rapidly, security professionals need to have options in order to remain cyber resilient," says Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity. "Our vision to deliver solutions in an easy-to-deploy and consume model, where new functionality can simply be exposed to step up to new or more advanced use cases, aligns closely to how we see the market developing and how we see our customers preparing for the future."

By enabling employees to easily and consistently request access in AD and AAD, and for the line-of-business to certify that access, Starling CertAccess ensures users have the right amount of access without leaving credentials vulnerable, helping to build a zero trust approach. With the addition of Password Manager On Demand, organizations also can add powerful password management and user self-service to their identity governance and administration (IGA) program.

"With 95 percent of Fortune 1000 companies relying on AD and AAD to manage their user access, these environments have become a natural starting point for Zero Trust," adds Swaroop. "However, the limitations of native tools and the lack of built-in IGA functionality make it challenging for IT teams to achieve the visibility and control that organizations require. With Starling CertAccess and Active Roles On Demand, organizations can take immediate advantage of SaaS-delivered IGA capabilities to put them on the path to achieving the right Zero Trust model for their business."

