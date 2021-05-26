Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21390 with new Fluent icons

It’s a big week for Microsoft this week as the software giant’s developer conference, Build, is currently underway.

That’s not the only 'build' to interest Microsoft watchers however, as -- with it being Wednesday -- there’s a new Windows 10 build available to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

There’s nothing too major to get excited about here, although new Fluent icons have been added to Task Manager and MSI installers.

Users can now also set Windows Terminal Preview as the default terminal. This requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

Fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue causing the news and interests text on the taskbar to appear blurry on some resolutions and scaling factors.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain punctuation not being displayed correctly when the display language was Chinese.

Fixed a svchost.exe crash related to cdp.dll that some Insiders have been experiencing in recent builds.

Fixed an issue impacting Start reliability in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where when using dark mode, the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only addresses this dark theme issue in File Explorer, Microsoft is continuing to investigate a second issue impacting dark theme when using Search in the taskbar.

Fixed an issue in recent flights where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after being renamed in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing the incorrect icon for some processes.

Fixed a second issue causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101.

Known issues include:

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where Search results are unexpectedly no longer following dark theme as of recent flights.

[News and interests] Microsoft is investigating an issue where the flyout may occasionally flash in the top left corner of your screen after clicking the button on your taskbar.

