Patriot launches VIPER ELITE II DDR4 RAM

For those of you that build your own desktop computers, you know that choosing the right brands can really matter. Why? Well, if you opt for an unknown company for your RAM, power supply, or storage, there is a very good chance you will run into problems. This is why I always recommend sticking with reputable brands -- saving a few dollars is never worth the headaches caused by troubleshooting crashes.

Patriot is a company that offers both reliability and affordability. While not as well known as some other brands, it is a company whose products have proven reliable for me. Today, it launches the ELITE II DDR4 RAM under its "VIPER," gaming brand. While this memory is designed for PC gamers, any enthusiast should appreciate its impressive specifications and good looks. I find the red aluminum heat spreaders to be quite pretty.

"The VIPER ELITE II inherits its successful design from the award-winning ELITE PERFORMANCE MEMORY series and continues to deliver unparalleled stability and overclocking potential to hardware enthusiasts and hardcore gamers. It is customized for the PC builder looking for an RGB-free performance-centric memory solution with a wide range of speeds and capacities," says Patriot.

The company further says, "The VIPER ELITE II fully supports XMP 2.0 for profile-based automatic overclocking and is validated against the latest Intel and AMD motherboard platforms for compatibility. A military-grade aluminum heatshield wraps up the module to provide outstanding thermal performance and maintain system stability under the heaviest of loads. In addition, each module is built from a 10-layer PCB using only the highest quality hand-tested memory chips and components."

The VIPER ELITE II DDR4 RAM is available immediately in speeds ranging from 2666MHz to 4000MHz and module capacities going from 4GB to 32GB. Patriot is selling both individual RAM sticks (here) and memory kits (here). I would advise against buying single modules, however, as the kits will enable superior dual-channel performance.

