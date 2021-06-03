Give Windows 10 a 'Sun Valley' makeover with these amazing wallpapers

As you’ll know by now, Microsoft is set to unveil the next version of its Windows operating system later this month. Codenamed Sun Valley, this promises to be a huge update, with current clues pointing to it being Windows 11.

If you’re excited for the update, and can’t wait until it arrives later in the year, you can tide yourself over with these great ‘Sun Valley’ wallpapers.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: This is what Windows 10 'Sun Valley' should look like

These images aren’t official and don’t come from Microsoft, but rather were created by Addy Visuals for the excellent Sun Valley concept released three months ago.

There are four wallpapers in total: Windows Sun Valley Default (our favorite), Green & Orange, Dark Grey & Chromatic Gradient, and Blue Gradient.

You can download them directly from here.

Watch the Sun Valley concept below.