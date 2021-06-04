Get 'Work Your Money, Not Your Life' ($19.95 value) FREE for a limited time

Studies show that if you're like the majority of young professionals, you feel dissatisfied with your job, your finances, or your overall station in life. It can seem impossible to disentangle the work stuff, the money stuff, and the personal stuff, because they're all inextricably linked.

But the good news is, you don't have to go at it alone: Work Your Money, Not Your Life is your all-in-one guide to achieving both your career and financial goals so that you can get where you want to be.



In his debut book, Roger Ma, an award-winning financial planner and a publisher strategist at Google, offers secrets on how you can craft a meaningful career, gain financial comfort, and achieve a greater sense of purpose.

And the premise behind it all is this: money affects every part of our lives. Simply by sorting out your personal finances (and it isn't as bad as it sounds!), you can build a foundation from which you'll be able to find the right career path, visualize your desired lifestyle, and turn your dreams into a reality.



You'll learn how to:

Relieve yourself of the work, money, and personal stressors that keep you up at night

Dispel the job myths that are preventing you from a more rewarding career

Apply the fundamentals of personal finance to your unique situation, without all the confusing jargon

Prioritize and balance your career and money needs through exercises and easy-to-use templates, launching yourself on the path to the life satisfaction you desire

When the life you're living and the life you want to live don't match up, everything feels off balance. Where do you begin trying to connect the dots? Start with this book. Through accessible, practical advice, you'll learn the career and financial strategies you need to live the life you deserve.

