Claroty launches zero-infrastructure security for industrial enterprises

refinery industry

As recent attacks have shown, industrial networks need protection. But it needs to work in a way that doesn't add burdens of infrastructure, complexity and steep learning curves.

Claroty is addressing this with the release of Claroty Edge, a new addition to The Claroty Platform that delivers visibility into industrial networks without requiring network changes, using sensors, or having any physical footprint.

"The recent cyber incidents with Colonial Pipeline and the Oldsmar, Florida water supply have underscored the need for asset owners and operators to mature their cybersecurity programs and make 'eyes wide open' decisions about the risks to their critical and vulnerable assets," says Grant Geyer, chief product officer of Claroty. "Cyber risks to industrial control systems have consequences not only for the organization, but also for public safety and the global supply chain, so every industrial enterprise has an obligation to start their cybersecurity journey. With Claroty's enhanced platform, organizations can take advantage of the capabilities that are right for their needs today, and can evolve as the threat landscape changes and their cybersecurity programs mature."

It works as an edge data collector, allowing easy setup and no network footprint. It equips customers to discover a complete OT, IoT, and IIoT global asset inventory, as well as identify and manage the vulnerabilities and risks affecting those assets.

A Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solution, CTD.Live, is an SaaS-based deployment option for businesses using the cloud. It reduces total cost of ownership by eliminating certain hardware requirements and extending inventory, risk and vulnerability, and monitoring coverage to newly added assets automatically as customer networks expand.

There's also a Secure remote Access (SRA) option which provides internal and third-party personnel with frictionless, reliable, and secure access to industrial networks.

You can find out more on the Claroty site.

