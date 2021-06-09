Windows 10 users need to brace themselves for more irritating nags from Microsoft

Windows 10 laptop

Windows 10 users are not strangers to seeing annoying popups, ads and other irritants from Microsoft. The company has a long history of badgering people with nags about its services via pop-up messages and entries in the Start menu or taskbar. With an upcoming version of Edge, this is something that's set to continue.

In the latest dev build of Microsoft Edge, there is evidence that Microsoft is going to display a message to users inviting them to "make the web work for you". This is the company seeking permission from people to use their browsing histories and activities "to personalize Microsoft Edge and Microsoft services". In other words: telemetry.

As spotted by Techdows, the Dev build of Edge 92 -- which should make its way to a stable release in mid- to late-July -- features a new "Message from Microsoft Edge" popup that is unlikely to do much besides cause frustration and irritation. It's not just the fact that a popup appears that will rile people, but also its purpose.

The popup's raison d'être is to encourage users to grant Microsoft permission to grab telemetry information and to use personal information and usage history to show tailored content in Edge. While on the face of things personalized content is better and more useful than generic content, there are also privacy considerations.

The message reads:

Let's make the web work for you

Allow Microsoft to use your browsing activity including history, favorites, usage, and other browsing data to personalize Microsoft Edge and Microsoft services like:

Search: Results tailored to you

Shopping: Price comparisons and coupons for savings

News: Stories curated to keep you informed

Ads: Products based on your interested (you won't see more ads)

Make your Microsoft experience more useful to you

The message concludes with a toggle to agree or disagree to the proposal.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock

