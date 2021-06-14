Apple launches Dr. Dre-inspired Beats Studio Buds with active noise cancellation

Beats by Dre headphones are revered around the world for their great looks and high sound quality. They are also very much respected by the Hip-Hop community as the "Dre" in the brand refers to Dr. Dre -- one of the greatest record producers of all time. Since Apple bought the brand, it dropped the "by Dre" making them simply "Beats." With that said, Dr. Dre's soul and inspiration will forever live on in the products.

Today, Apple launches the Dr. Dre-inspired "Beats Studio Buds." These are notable for offering active noise cancellation at a very affordable price. Despite being an Apple product, the company promises fast Bluetooth pairing with both iPhone and Google's Android! Beats Studio Buds offer a maximum of eight hours of listening time on their own, but the case will fully charge them twice, effectively increasing this to 24 hours. Nice.

"Its powerful, balanced sound is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so you hear every note. Additionally for Apple Music users, Studio Buds automatically plays Spatial Audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy true multidimensional sound and clarity," says Apple.

The iPhone-maker further says, "With two listening modes, you are in total control of your sound experience. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks unwanted external noise, including wind noise, using real-time adaptive gain control. To ensure clear playback after ANC is applied, Studio Buds employ an algorithm that monitors the source file while simultaneously correcting and cleaning audio-compromising artifacts at up to 48,000 times per second."

The Beats Studio Buds will hit stores on June 25, but you can pre-order them immediately here. They can be had in your choice of three colors -- black, red, and white. While all of the colors look nice, the red is clearly the prettiest. Best of all, Apple is only asking $149.95, making Beats Studio Buds quite affordable -- they are sure to be hot sellers.

