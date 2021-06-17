Get 'Work Together Anywhere: A Handbook on Working Remotely Successfully' ($25.00 value) FREE for a limited time

In Today's Modern Global Economy, companies and organizations in all sectors are embracing the game-changing benefits of the remote workplace.

Managers benefit by saving money and resources and by having access to talent outside their zip codes, while employees enjoy greater job opportunities, productivity, independence, and work-life satisfaction. But in this new digital arena, companies need a plan for supporting efficiency and fostering streamlined, engaging teamwork.

In Work Together Anywhere, Lisette Sutherland, an international champion of virtual-team strategies, offers a complete blueprint for optimizing team success by supporting every member of every team, including:

EMPLOYEES advocating for work-from-home options

Packed with hands-on materials and actionable advice for cultivating agility, camaraderie, and collaboration, Work Together Anywhere is a thorough and inspiring must-have guide for getting ahead in today's remote-working world.

Work Together Anywhere from Wiley usually retails for $25, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 30, so act fast.