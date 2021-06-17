Get 'Work Together Anywhere: A Handbook on Working Remotely Successfully' ($25.00 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

In Today's Modern Global Economy, companies and organizations in all sectors are embracing the game-changing benefits of the remote workplace.

Managers benefit by saving money and resources and by having access to talent outside their zip codes, while employees enjoy greater job opportunities, productivity, independence, and work-life satisfaction. But in this new digital arena, companies need a plan for supporting efficiency and fostering streamlined, engaging teamwork.

In Work Together Anywhere, Lisette Sutherland, an international champion of virtual-team strategies, offers a complete blueprint for optimizing team success by supporting every member of every team, including:

Advertisement
  • EMPLOYEES advocating for work-from-home options
  • MANAGERS seeking to maximize productivity and profitability
  • TEAMS collaborating over complex projects and long-term goals
  • ORGANIZATIONS reliant on sharing confidential documents and data
  • COMPANY OWNERS striving to save money and attract the best brainpower

Packed with hands-on materials and actionable advice for cultivating agility, camaraderie, and collaboration, Work Together Anywhere is a thorough and inspiring must-have guide for getting ahead in today's remote-working world.

Work Together Anywhere from Wiley usually retails for $25, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 30, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Work Together Anywhere: A Handbook on Working Remotely Successfully' ($25.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Five percent of VPN solutions remain unpatched and vulnerable

Why service mesh adopters are moving from Istio to Linkerd [Q&A]

Future versions of PowerShell can be downloaded via Microsoft Update

Microsoft releases KB5003698 update preview to fix blurry text and VPN issues in Windows 10

Dynabook unveils latest Tecra A40-J and A50-J Windows 10 laptops

KLEVV launches CRAS C720 and C920 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 OS leaks in full online, revealing a centered taskbar and Start menu, rounded corners, and widgets!

61 Comments

Microsoft says it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025

51 Comments

What we want to see in Windows 11

29 Comments

KB5003637 update is causing printer problems and breaking the taskbar in Windows 10

24 Comments

Should you download Microsoft Windows 11?

22 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.