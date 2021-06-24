Multi-cloud strategies set to dominate enterprise IT

Multi-cloud strategies are emerging as a dominant part of the long-term IT roadmap and Microsoft Azure is the most-often commonly cited public cloud vendor among respondents to a new survey.

Hybrid IT services provider Ensono surveyed 500 cloud procurement decision makers across the US and UK and finds that Azure ranks as the most popular public cloud provider among respondents (58 percent), followed by Google Cloud (41 percent), IBM (40 percent) and AWS (38 percent).

However, just one percent say they have always had the same cloud provider or platform, with 46 percent having chosen a new provider or platform within the last year and 26 percent having done so in the past six months.

Advertisement

"This report captures a clear picture of the industry and reveals how companies’ investments in cloud services have changed over the past year," says Bryan Doerr, executive vice president of product and technology at Ensono. "With nearly half of respondents indicating they've chosen a new provider in the last year, it's clear that shares of the cloud market are completely up for grabs between the major providers. What's most important for organizations right now is investing in the right cloud strategy for their IT workloads."

Currently, 42 percent of respondents are pursuing a multi-cloud strategy. The overwhelming majority of private cloud users (80 percent) say better information security is the reason for using a private environment. Also 89 percent of healthcare organizations and 81 percent of public sector respondents say they will continue to have a need for private cloud in the next five years.

"After major disruptions in the past year, the need for a modern technology stack is fueling cloud adoption in every industry," Doerr adds. "To capitalize on the opportunities available in the market right now, cloud providers must meet the complex security and legacy workload needs of organizations. With the right partner, companies can harness the power of the cloud to achieve their transformation goals."

You can get the full report from the Ensono site.

Image credit: Alexander Kirch/Shutterstock