Best Windows 10 apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 this week. The next version of Windows will be released later this year, and it will include new features such as support for Android apps, performance improvements, usability improvements, and Teams integration.

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, provided that the stricter system requirements don't get in the way of that.

New Windows apps and games

Microsoft Outlook for Microsoft Edge

Microsoft released the Microsoft Outlook extension for the company's new Edge browser recently. The extension adds several usability features, including options to send and receive emails without opening a new tab, creating events, joining online meetings and managing tasks.

It offers a quick option to interact with Outlook, without having to open the main interface or using the Outlook application.

PC Health Check

PC Health Check is a new app that reveals whether the PC it is run on is compatible with Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 operating system. Just download the app from Microsoft's website and run the installer.

Once started, select "check now" in the interface to find out if the PC is compatible or not.

Notable updates

DISM-GUI, a handy tool to run DISM commands using a graphical user interface, supports the activation and deactivation of reserved storage.

EverythingToolbar, a third-party tool to add a search bar for Everything to the taskbar, may now replace Start menu search with its own search.

Instagram for Windows 10 supports creating photo and video posts now. Previously, it only supported the viewing of media, but not creation.