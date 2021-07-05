MSI announces SPATIUM M370, M470, and M480 PCIe NVMe SSDs

The solid state drive market is evolving very fast lately. Not only do we now have an external drive with a huge 16TB storage capacity, but PCIe 4.0-capable motherboards are becoming more prevalent. Why is PCIe 4.0 so important? Bandwidth, baby. Compared to PCIe 3.0, the new 4.0 has double the bandwidth. From a storage perspective, this means PCIe 4.0 solid state drives will provide insanely fast speeds.

Today, MSI unveils a trio of new PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state drives under its new "SPATIUM" branding. Called "M370," "M470," and "M480," the first drive uses PCle 3.0 , while the other two utilize the faster PCle 4.0. In other words, the company is providing options, allowing consumers to choose the speed that best meets their needs (and budgets).

"These SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that deliver the best compromise of performance and endurance for professionals, content creators, and gamers. Among the performance improving technologies include a DRAM cache buffer for M480 and M470, and a SLC cache for all announced models," explains MSI.

The company further says, "All of the announced SPATIUM SSD products support a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity. A limited 5-year warranty backs these products and MSI is ready to assist customers in most global regions."

The SPATIUM M370 is the slowest of the three, obviously, as it uses the older PCIe Gen3 standard. It offers a top read speed of 2,400MB/s and a maximum write speed of 1,850MB/s. It can be had in four capacities -- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

The SPATIUM M470 and M480 both use the newer PCIe Gen4, but the latter is faster than the former. The M470 offers a top read speed of 5,000MB/s and a maximum write speed of 4,400MB/s. The M480, however, provides a max read of 7,000MB/s and a top write of 6,850MB/s. The M470 can only be had in 1TB and 2TB capacities, while the M480 is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Unfortunately, the MSI SPATIUM M370, M470, and M480 PCIe NVMe SSDs do not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. With that said, they should be available here soon, at which point we will also know pricing.

