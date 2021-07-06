Enterprises see threat modeling as a top priority post-COVID

No Comments

Threat modeling is a top priority in 2021 according to 79 percent of respondents to a new survey, yet many organizations are still falling short in taking action or updating their approach.

The research from Balanced Development Automation (BDA) platform Security Compass shows that traditional threat modeling practices are historically slow, and hinder an organization’s goals of getting applications to market quickly.

Additionally, over half of respondents report issues when trying to integrate the modeling process into their existing technologies. Only 25 percent of survey participants indicate their organizations conduct threat modeling during the early phases of software development requirements gathering and design, before proceeding with application development. Less than 10 percent perform threat modeling on 90 percent or more of the applications they develop, most commonly they test between 50-74 percent of their applications.

Advertisement

Over 60 percent of organizations believe that all aspects of their organization's threat modeling could be fully automated, yet only 28 percent have reached that threshold. More than half say they face challenges in automating and integrating their threat modeling activities with other technologies, with 41 percent of respondents thinking that it takes too long.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted issues too. Over 80 percent of organizations have had to make moderate to significant changes to their cybersecurity approach as a result of COVID-19, while more than 84 percent report making cybersecurity changes because of supply chain vulnerabilities. However, 31 percent of companies do threat modeling on less than half of the applications they develop associated with their supply chain.

"Software is being used in almost every aspect of everyday life, making it essential for organizations to be equipped with the necessary resources to perform timely threat modeling on the applications that they develop and deploy," says Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass. "Threat modeling ensures that vulnerabilities are recognized and remediated before they become a problem. Security Compass is hopeful that by providing the industry with detailed insights into the state of threat modeling, more organizations will self-assess, identify areas where they can automate and improve their existing approach to threat modeling, and ultimately improve their overall security posture."

You can get the full report on the Security Compass site.

Image credit: alexskopje/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The classic Symbian OS reimagined as a rival to iOS and Android

Enterprises see threat modeling as a top priority post-COVID

Audacity responds to concerns about its controversial privacy policy

MSI announces SPATIUM M370, M470, and M480 PCIe NVMe SSDs

Why IoT developers need access to better tools [Q&A]

Audacity branded 'possible spyware' after controversial privacy policy update

ASUS provides details of motherboards that support Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

67 Comments

Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

56 Comments

This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11

22 Comments

Windows 11 could spell the end of the Blue Screen of Death

20 Comments

Windows 11 is making important changes to the way system updates work

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.