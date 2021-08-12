Updated Windows 11 apps rolling out now

3 Comments

It’s not only the Windows operating system that’s getting a makeover, some popular Microsoft apps are also getting updated for inclusion in Windows 11.

These include the Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail & Calendar. Today the software giant rolls out new builds of these to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.132 with Chat from Microsoft Teams

So, what’s new? In Windows 11, the Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps have been replaced by a new, combined Snipping Tool. Microsoft says this "includes new visuals that build off the classic app with added functionality like the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch and richer editing."

There will also be a new Settings page for the tool, and the app will perfectly match your Windows theme, unless you prefer to choose a separate theme for it.

The Calculator app has been given a modern makeover to match Windows 11 and has a new theme setting. It’s also been rewritten in C# so that users can freely contribute to it on GitHub.

Microsoft lists some of the useful features you’ll be able to try out:

  • Simple and easy to use standard calculator for all the basics, and a powerful scientific calculator for more complex math.
  • Programmer Mode offers rich functionality that is essential for programming and engineering.
  • Plot one or more equations in graphing mode and then analyze the graph to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts.
  • Convert between more than 100 different units and currencies.

Mail and Calendar has been given a visual makeover too, matching that of Windows 11.

