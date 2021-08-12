Updated Windows 11 apps rolling out now

It’s not only the Windows operating system that’s getting a makeover, some popular Microsoft apps are also getting updated for inclusion in Windows 11.

These include the Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail & Calendar. Today the software giant rolls out new builds of these to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

So, what’s new? In Windows 11, the Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps have been replaced by a new, combined Snipping Tool. Microsoft says this "includes new visuals that build off the classic app with added functionality like the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch and richer editing."

There will also be a new Settings page for the tool, and the app will perfectly match your Windows theme, unless you prefer to choose a separate theme for it.

The Calculator app has been given a modern makeover to match Windows 11 and has a new theme setting. It’s also been rewritten in C# so that users can freely contribute to it on GitHub.

Microsoft lists some of the useful features you’ll be able to try out:

Simple and easy to use standard calculator for all the basics, and a powerful scientific calculator for more complex math.

Programmer Mode offers rich functionality that is essential for programming and engineering.

Plot one or more equations in graphing mode and then analyze the graph to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts.

Convert between more than 100 different units and currencies.

Mail and Calendar has been given a visual makeover too, matching that of Windows 11.