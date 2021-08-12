Get 'Working From Home For Dummies' (worth $26.99) FREE for a limited time

In today’s networked global economy, working from home is no longer a novelty. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and organizations everywhere are embracing the game-changing benefits of allowing employees to work outside the office, and the results are profound: managers benefit by saving money and resources and by having access to talent outside their zip codes, while employees enjoy greater job opportunities, productivity, independence, and satisfaction -- in part from the time saved not commuting.

According to one source, 85 percent of businesses say that productivity increased along with greater flexibility -- and 90 percent of employees say that flexibility boosted their morale.

Working From Home For Dummies, gathers the expertise of multiple industry experts, featuring best of the best content from Virtual Teams For Dummies, Managing For Dummies, 3E, Company Culture For Dummies, Zoom For Dummies, Microsoft Teams For Dummies, Slack For Dummies, Mindfulness For Dummies, 3E, and Stretching For Dummies, as well as new material from award-winning author Tara Powers on setting expectations and boundaries, and more.

Learn how to:

Set up your workspace

Stay connected to your team

Run productive online meetings

Get in the right headspace

This book is the full guide on how to successfully work with virtual teams, whether you are a team member or a manager.

Working From Home For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $26.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 25, so act fast.