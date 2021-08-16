Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers for Windows 11

With the launch of Windows 11 coming later this year, and with large numbers of people already using the beta build, hardware manufacturers are gradually starting to release updated drivers for the latest version of Microsoft's operating system.

Intel has already released Windows-11 compatible graphic drivers -- as has its rival NVIDIA – and now the company has updated its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth software. With the latest updates, Intel PROSet/Wireless Software and Intel Wireless Bluetooth both offer support for Windows 11 and address issues in Windows 10.

See also:

Advertisement

Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.70.0 and Wireless Bluetooth 22.70.2 are now available, and in addition to Windows 11 support, there are also changes and fixes for Windows 10 users. Specifically, the Bluetooth driver fixes a problem with interrupted audio in Microsoft Teams calls, and addresses the issue of mouse movement not being smooth.

The Wi-Fi driver fixes a problem that saw LG televisions failing to connect to Miracast with older versions of the driver.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth version 22.70.2 is available to download here (release notes here), and Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.70.0 can be downloaded here (release notes here).

You can also use Intel's Driver & Support Assistant tool to grab the latest drivers.

Image credit: Ascannio / Shutterstock