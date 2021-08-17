ExtraHop provides deep threat insights for hybrid cloud

The expansion of cloud use and remote working have made protecting business systems much more complicated, with simple perimeter controls no longer enough.

ExtraHop is launching updates to its Reveal(x) 360 cyber defense platform that provide deep forensic insight into hybrid cloud networks to allow for advanced threat response.

It introduces sensors to Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads to provide highly scalable, SaaS-based detection, response, and forensic investigation capabilities. ExtraHop is also making forensic data available to AWS customers with ExtraHop Packet Basics, a free packet capture product available exclusively on the AWS Marketplace. These innovations focus on assisting stretched security teams with the investigation into and remediation of advanced threats.

Advertisement

ExtraHop Packet Basics is a free solution for AWS that provides incident responders, threat hunters, and investigators with richer forensic detail than is available in logs and data from agents and firewalls. It can be deployed in an AWS environment with a simple click.

"It's time to think more broadly about the R in NDR. While blocking and containment are important steps, complete incident response is about gathering forensic evidence, sharing it across teams to establish root cause, pulling together an actionable plan, and eradicating the risk or vulnerability from the organization's environment," says Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop. "The defense and forensics capabilities of our network detection and response solution gives incident responders a true tool for the full spectrum of response from hunting and investigations to remediation, not just another alert cannon."

You can find out more on the ExtraHop site and ExtraHop Packet Basics is available free now on the AWS Marketplace.

Image Credit: TAlexey / depositphotos.com