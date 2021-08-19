Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.160 with a new Clock app

If you want to do a fresh Windows 11 install you can now grab ISO files for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132.

That isn’t the latest version however, as Microsoft today rolls out Build 22000.160 to everyone in the Dev and Beta Channels with some useful additions, including a new Clock app with Focus Sessions.

Changes and improvements in this build include:

The new Clock app for Windows 11 with Focus Sessions has begun rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. See this blog post for all the details.

Microsoft has been testing the ability to see estimates for how long a restart for updates would take in places like the power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Windows Update Settings page and inside the Windows Update icon that shows up at the lower right of Taskbar. Microsoft is making a small adjustment for this feature so that it only shows on PCs with SSDs. If your PC has a standard HDD, you will no longer see estimates. Microsoft hopes to bring estimates back to PCs with HDDs once it irons out a few more bugs.

Fixes include:

Taskbar: Fixed an issue where the "location in use" icon was showing in the Taskbar sometimes even though the usage was blocked by your preferences.



Known issues are: