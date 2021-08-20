Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the first official ISO image of its upcoming operating system Windows 11. It is not the final version but the latest Insider Preview version that you get at this point.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

Autoruns for Windows v14.0

Autoruns 14.0 by Microsoft's Sysinternals division is a portable program to manage autostart entries on Windows PCs.

The newest version introduces support for a dark theme and has a user interface refresh.

Quake ($9.99)

Quake by Microsoft's Bethesda Softworks division, brings you the original Quake shooter by ID Software with improved graphics, support and more. The game supports 4K and widescreen resolutions, comes with enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and the original soundtrack and theme by Trent Reznor.

The game includes the two original expansions The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity, as well as Dimension of the Past and the all-new expansion Dimension of the Machine.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge 94 Dev includes new accessibility and immersive reader functionality, SSO under Linux, and support for CSS module scripts.