Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 desktop memory is designed for PC gamers and creators

No Comments

For those of you that build your own desktop computers, you know that choosing the right brand really matters. For instance, if you opt for an unknown company for your RAM, power supply, or storage, there is a very good chance you will run into problems. This is why I always recommend sticking with reputable brands -- saving a few bucks is never worth it if you end up having to troubleshoot crashes.

Lexar is a trustworthy company that has been around for a long time. The company is most known for its quality memory products. Today, Lexar launches beautiful new DDR4 memory that both creators and gamers should absolutely adore. Called "HADES," the RAM comes equipped with attractive RGB heat spreaders and is offered in both 3200MHz and 3600MHz speeds.

ALSO READ: Kubuntu Focus XE Linux laptop gets huge back-to-school price cut

Advertisement

"The HADES RGB DDR4 overclocked memory allows you to level-up your gaming experience without slow-downs. And with its RGB lighting effects, the HADES RGB DDR4 memory enhances your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB lighting effects. The RGB customization creates a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more realistic, and adds a touch of style to your gaming setups," says Lexar.

ALSO READ: Lexar launches Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader

The company further says, "It also features Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful lighting control software which allows you to customize and synchronize your lighting effects by setting color, intensity, and speed while allowing you to save your lighting effects for later use. The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 is also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome SYNC."

Lexar shares specifications below.

The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 gaming desktop memory can be purchased from Amazon exclusively here starting at $103.99. There are two kit capacities currently available -- 16GB (8GBx2) and 32GB (16GBx2) -- both of which can be had in either 3200MHz or 3600MHz speeds.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 desktop memory is designed for PC gamers and creators

Microsoft quietly releases Windows Server 2022 with up to a decade of support

Student deal alert: Kubuntu Focus XE Linux laptop gets huge back-to-school price cut

Why cloud adoption requires an organization-wide culture change

Einstein's Fridge: Who knew the history of thermodynamics was so much like high school?

How Artificial Intelligence is set to revolutionize industries

Value of personal data increases 1,800 percent in 20 years

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft offers workaround, but no fix, for yet another Windows print spooler security vulnerability

13 Comments

Retro wiring an old house for internet and home theater

13 Comments

How to change Windows 11's default web browser after Microsoft made it crazily difficult

12 Comments

Zorin OS 16 is the Windows 11-like Linux distribution Microsoft doesn't want you to know about

12 Comments

How to hide the Recommended panel in the Windows 11 Start menu

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.