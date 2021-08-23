Windows 11 survey says over half of users plan to upgrade, but the new look isn't popular

Windows 11 is set to arrive (for some users at least) in the coming months, and brings with it a new look that’s proving to be quite divisive.

That doesn’t mean people aren’t interested in upgrading to the new OS. In fact, in a new survey of Windows users, over half of those people polled said they intend to upgrade to Windows 11 as soon as possible, with the centered Start menu and native support for Android apps being the two big draws.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases first Windows 11 ISO files so you can do a clean install or in-place upgrade

Advertisement

Windows Report polled 11,097 users across 177 countries (including 22 percent from the US), and found that 53 percent of responders thought the OS looked amazing and couldn’t wait to upgrade to it.

However, it’s not all good news for Microsoft. While 35 percent said the centered Start menu was their favorite new feature, almost half of respondents said they didn’t like the new look.

6 percent of those who responded felt the new design ripped off macOS, while 7 percent said they expected it to be more different, and 21 percent felt it was simply too close to Windows 10 (although it’s a fair bet if it was a radical overhaul, they’d be complaining about that).

There’s also another big hurdle for would-be adopters as a quarter of users had hardware that failed the official system requirements, and 34 percent had no clue if their computers were compatible or not.

SEE ALSO: Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro at a big discount now... and get Windows 11 free later

The survey also discovered that Windows 11 has been a big boost for the Windows Insider Program, with 17 percent of those who responded signing up just to test the OS sooner.

You can see the full Windows Report survey results here.

What about you? What do you think about Windows 11? Are you planning on upgrading?

Image credit: aShatilov/ Shutterstock