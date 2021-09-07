Kingston XS2000 is a speedy and rugged USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Solid state drives make wonderful internal boot drives for computers, but they are also great options for external storage too. Not only are they smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they use less power and are much quicker as well. Quite frankly, if you are someone that needs to transport data on a portable drive, you'd be crazy to still use HDD in 2021.

If you want a diminutive external solid state drive, you must check out the Kingston XS2000. Not only is the drive fast, durable, and small, but it utilizes USB-C too. Not to mention, its design is so cute -- I absolutely adore it.

"XS2000 delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash. The drive connects with USB Type-C allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device," says Kingston.

The company further says, "At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Speed 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write Capacities 500GB, 1000GB, 2000GB Dimensions 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm Weight 28.9g Casing Material Metal + Plastic Operating temperature 0°C~40°C Storage temperature -20°C~85°C Warranty/Support Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

The Kingston XS2000 USB-C SSD can be had in your choice of three capacities -- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. They are priced at $99.99, $159.99, and $284.99 respectively. The drive can be purchased immediately by using the below links.

