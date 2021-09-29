Why managing your own IT could lead to costly downtime

If there’s one thing that all businesses can agree upon it’s that time equals money. It’s the reason why organizations large and small all over the globe are on the constant lookout for ways to boost productivity and performance -- all while maximizing resources and lowering costs.

This is especially true when it comes to your IT infrastructure. Not only is it (probably) the backbone that keeps your business running smoothly and competitively, but it is also a considerable investment in itself. Whenever it isn’t operating, businesses are quite simply hemorrhaging money.

Something so important needs more than a metaphorical plaster, it needs constant support and supervision to avoid any issues arising entirely. This is why a modern company, with the myriad of technological trappings needed to compete in the today’s world (and survive the pandemic), needs a specialized, dedicated IT support service.

The fact of the matter is that the core technology that today’s businesses rely upon is not infallible. Hardware failures and network downtime are unfortunately common occurrences that require all hands on deck to get your systems back up and running again. And while your internal IT staff are busy putting out fires, they’re not focusing on more strategic projects.

The cost of downtime

Downtime costs. Even brief outages can impact a company’s revenue stream and profits. When they happen, outages can impair customer journeys, damage reputations, and grind internal productivity to a standstill. In 2017, ITIC sent out an independent survey to measure downtime costs. It found that 98 percent of organizations say that a single hour of downtime costs over $100,000, with 81 percent putting the figure at over $300,000. For 33 percent of businesses, 60 minutes of downtime would cost their firms between $1 million and £5 million.

Figures from Statista.com reveal 24 percent of organizations worldwide reporting average hourly downtime costs amounting to between $301,000 and $400,000, with 14 percent reporting greater than $5 million in costs. Elsewhere, IHS Markit surveyed 400 companies and found downtime was costing them a collective $700 billion per year -- 78 percent of which was from lost employee productivity during outages.

Managed tech services can help ensure business continuity

Though precise estimates vary, the sum of them all is that outages can potentially cost an organization hundreds of thousands if not millions in lost productivity and revenues. Therefore, waiting around for the next costly outage to happen is simply not an option.

When you work with a managed technology services provider, one of the major benefits is that they will monitor your network and infrastructure 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. This means that when there’s a problem, your provider will know about it immediately and will fix it quickly before it results in significant and costly downtime.

However, and most importantly, as they perform regular, proactive maintenance, the likelihood of running into issues is minimized in the first place. What’s more, disaster recovery (DR) solutions -- which utilize cloud computing to protect applications and data from a natural or human disaster – ensure you can get back up and running as soon as possible via complete recovery from the cloud.

