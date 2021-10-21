Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 November 2021 Update (21H2) for release

No Comments

Although Windows 11 is getting most of the press these days, Windows 10 is still being actively developed and Microsoft is about to release the latest feature update for it.

The software giant believes that Build 19044.1288 is the final build for the Windows 10 November 2021 Update (21H2) and you can download and install it now.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 is rolling out from October 5 -- act now! Buy a discounted Windows 10 license and get 11 for free

The November 2021 Update is being offered to all Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, although you will need to seek it out through Windows Update. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 21H2.

Alternatively you can download the ISO for the update from here.

This isn’t the most exciting of feature updates it has to be said, but you can see what to expect from it here.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft decides not to drop Hot Reload from .NET 6 after open-source community backlash

Big changes coming to the App Store later this year

You can download Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) daily builds right now

Twitter's algorithms actually promote right-wing ideologies, not liberal ones

Microsoft PowerShell 7.2.0 release candidate 1 now available to download

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter doubles as an M.2 SSD enclosure

AKG Ara -- a stylish and versatile USB microphone [Review]

Most Commented Stories

Donald Trump launches his new social networking platform called TRUTH Social

37 Comments

KB5006670 is the latest Window update to cause printer problems

27 Comments

Android apps are available to test on Windows 11 now! Here's how to get started

17 Comments

AMD releases patch and Microsoft releases KB5006746 update to fix Windows 11 performance issues

15 Comments

Apple introduces new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max -- its most powerful chips yet

15 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.