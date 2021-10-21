Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 November 2021 Update (21H2) for release

Although Windows 11 is getting most of the press these days, Windows 10 is still being actively developed and Microsoft is about to release the latest feature update for it.

The software giant believes that Build 19044.1288 is the final build for the Windows 10 November 2021 Update (21H2) and you can download and install it now.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 is rolling out from October 5 -- act now! Buy a discounted Windows 10 license and get 11 for free

The November 2021 Update is being offered to all Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, although you will need to seek it out through Windows Update. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 21H2.

Alternatively you can download the ISO for the update from here.

This isn’t the most exciting of feature updates it has to be said, but you can see what to expect from it here.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock