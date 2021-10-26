Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be

Windows 11 has been available to install for three weeks now, although some of the major new features, like support for Android apps, aren’t currently available in the generally available release yet (you need to be an Insider to test them for now).

Although there’s a lot to recommend it, Windows 11 is very much a work in progress, and the centered taskbar and Start menu is something users either love or hate.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

While we’re still getting used to Windows 11, concept creator Addy Visuals has put his creative abilities into imagining what the successor might look like, and his vision of Windows 12 is a sight to behold.

Highlights of the video, which you can watch below, include a new taskbar and Start menu which is shown both centered and on the left-hand side, which is where many people would argue it belongs.

The menu introduces a tabbed interface with Home, All apps, Search, and Settings selectable at the top, which we really like.

The new File Explorer gives us tabs too, and there’s a new tablet mode as well.

Take a look at the video and let us know what you think of it, and this vision for Windows 12, in the comments below.