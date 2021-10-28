How safe is your email?

Despite the rising popularity of other communication and collaboration methods like Zoom and Teams, email remains at the core of business correspondence. However, it also remains a popular vehicle for delivering cyberattacks and other unwelcome material.

Secure email company Avanan has produced an infographic looking at email safety.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that 85 percent of emails are spam, accounting for 14.5 billion messages every day. There are also three billion phishing emails every day, more than 50 percent of which contain malware.

All of this comes at a cost for businesses, with security operations center teams spending almost 23 percent of their time dealing with bad emails. A worrying 19.8 percent of employees have clicked on phishing links too.

You can see the full graphic, which includes tips on staying safe, below.