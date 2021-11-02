Microsoft is bringing Clippy out of retirement to make an appearance in Teams

Computer users from a certain era may remember with fondness, Clippy. The animated paperclip was an assistant in Microsoft Office, on hand to answer questions, and popping to life every now and then with hints and tips.

While some celebrated its death when the character was dropped, there were also many that mourned its passing. For anyone who falls into the second category, there is good news: Clippy is back!

If you were hoping for a revival of the Office assistant in its previous role, however you're in for a slight disappointment. Users of Microsoft Teams will be able to enjoy the caharcater in a sticker pack, albeit in non-animated form.

In the feedback portal for Teams, Microsoft shares the latest good news:

Yes, it’s true -- Clippy has agreed to come out of retirement! Whether you loved him or hated him, Clippy is back with a Retro Sticker Pack in Teams.

This is not the first time Microsoft has brought Clippy back from the dead. Back in July it was revived in the Teams background image you see above. At the time, Microsoft said:

The standouts have cemented their place in Microsoft history for different reasons, for better or worse -- including Clippy. Whether you love or loathe Clippy, it's hard to not smile -- just admit it --when you see it pop up in a meme somewhere. We know the feelings can be complex. You may think Clippy was too persistent, too eager, perhaps even too polite. We like to think that Clippy, the true OG virtual assistant, was just a bit ahead of its time. No, Clippy is not a part of Microsoft 365, but regardless, we can only hope that this high-definition portrait of it as your next Teams background will bring some levity to your next meeting. It’s okay, Clippy's in on the joke.

So... do you find yourself smiling or cringing?