Hold that holiday song, Amazon Music is down

No Comments

Haul out the holly. Oh, wait. Are you also one of those people that decorates the house to music? Or just like to keep the holiday spirits up during the season? Well, if you use Amazon Music for that, then your home or office is a very quiet place this morning. 

A short time ago the software and retail giant, which provides one of the most popular music services available, went down. Amazon has gained a large market share thanks to also being the creator of one of the most popular home listening devices, the Amazon Echo, or Alexa, as it prefers to be known. 

Advertisement

This is proving a weird one. The outage is apparently not widespread. We’ve sent a question to Amazon and are awaiting responses, which we’ll pass along when received. 

In the meantime, a steady stream of people continue to complain about the outage of Twitter. Come on Amazon, don’t play Grinch to some customers today. 

Photo Credit: Minerva Studio/Shutterstock

[Update: It appears to ab an AWS issue which is affecting a number of other Amazon services too]

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Bots-as-a-service and why they might interest shoppers [Q&A]

Identity fraud gets more sophisticated, pointing to organized crime involvement

Running a pirated copy of Office could earn you a discount on a Microsoft 365 subscription

Twitter acquires Slack rival Quill -- only to close it down

Windows 11 is dramatically reducing the performance of NVMe SSDs

Redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now available to test

A path towards end-to-end automation

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is pestering Chrome downloaders to stick with Edge and its 'added trust'

34 Comments

Microsoft making it easier to reject Edge and set a different default browser in Windows 11

26 Comments

Ransomware: Even backups may not save you

11 Comments

How to check for Windows updates from the context menu in Windows 10 and Windows 11

10 Comments

Barnes and Noble unveils NOOK GlowLight 4

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.