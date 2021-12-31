Celebrate New Year 2022 by switching from Windows 11 to Linux Lite 5.8 RC1

Windows 11 is a great operating system. In fact, I can confidently say it is the best desktop operating system Microsoft has ever created. Seriously, folks, it is wonderful. If your computer is compatible with it, and you like Windows 10, you should enjoy Windows 11 even more.

With all of that said, Windows 11 can be a bit polarizing. It features radical changes to the user interface (such as a centered task bar) which I adore, but some users may dislike. Not to mention, the system requirements will leave many still-capable computers unable to upgrade without using unofficial hacks. Even worse, computers deemed incompatible could eventually stop getting updates! These unfortunate computer owners will have to decide whether to continue using Windows 10 or buy a new Windows 11-compatible PC.

Thankfully, there is an arguably better option -- just switch to Linux! Yes, modern Linux-based operating systems are very well-supported and most will run great on aging hardware (unlike Windows 11). Linux Lite, which uses the Xfce desktop environment, is one of the best Linux distributions for Windows-switchers, as it is lightweight, modern, and very familiar.

Today, on this last day of 2021, the first release candidate of the upcoming Linux Lite 5.8 becomes available, and you can celebrate the start of 2022 by saying goodbye to Windows! The operating system is based on Ubuntu 20.04.3. The distribution uses Linux kernel 5.4.0-91, but other kernels are available too, ranging from 3.13 to 5.15. Linux Lite 5.8 RC1 also comes with some excellent software packages, such as Firefox 95.0.1, Thunderbird 78.14.0, LibreOffice 6.4.7.2, VLC 3.0.9.2, and GIMP 2.10.18.

The developers share known issues below.

No prompt to eject Media at the end of the Legacy install, prompt is available at the end of the UEFI install.

Release Notes - not working on first installer slide.

Desktop icons - English support only.

Grub - press the ESC key whilst booting in UEFI mode after your BIOS has posted. Use the SHIFT key if running Linux Lite in Legacy mode.

Grub menu shows Linux Lite as 'Ubuntu'.

If you are ready to try out Linux Lite 5.8 RC1, you can download it here now. Should you replace Windows with Linux Lite today? No, not immediately -- you should try it first and make sure sure it fully meets your needs. Plus, don't forget, this is only a release candidate -- the final version is scheduled to be released in February 2022. It would be wise to wait for the final stable version before making any decisions.