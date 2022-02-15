My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

Ever since the New York Times bought Wordle there’s been talk that the game has been made harder. Yesterday, The Verge looked into the claim and found that nothing has changed because the solutions have been preset since the game first launched.

And I’d agree that was the case, except today when I did the popular puzzle game, my correct answer was different from my wife’s correct answer, and it seems most of the world. Why?

The answer is I’m still running the original Wordle in Safari on my iPhone. I keep it open in a tab and I’ve never refreshed the page, so it’s never changed to the New York Times version. Usually my answers tally with everyone else’s, but not today.

The two different answers share four of the same letters (I’ll reveal the two solutions below, so be warned) with three of them in the same position. I’d say the original Wordle’s answer is much harder than then New York Times, but you may disagree.

I wondered if this was a one-off change, to make the game a bit easier today, or if the New York Times had changed the word solutions. After all it has already removed certain words -- offensive language and slurs -- from the list of valid guesses.

However, the reason behind the difference today turns out to be because the New York Times has removed a number of future answers from the pool -- agora, fibre, lynch, pupal, slave and wench.

The two different solutions for today’s puzzle are:

NYT = Aroma

Original = Agora