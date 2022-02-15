My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

No Comments
Confused

Ever since the New York Times bought Wordle there’s been talk that the game has been made harder. Yesterday, The Verge looked into the claim and found that nothing has changed because the solutions have been preset since the game first launched.

And I’d agree that was the case, except today when I did the popular puzzle game, my correct answer was different from my wife’s correct answer, and it seems most of the world. Why?

The answer is I’m still running the original Wordle in Safari on my iPhone. I keep it open in a tab and I’ve never refreshed the page, so it’s never changed to the New York Times version. Usually my answers tally with everyone else’s, but not today.

Advertisement

The two different answers share four of the same letters (I’ll reveal the two solutions below, so be warned) with three of them in the same position. I’d say the original Wordle’s answer is much harder than then New York Times, but you may disagree.

I wondered if this was a one-off change, to make the game a bit easier today, or if the New York Times had changed the word solutions. After all it has already removed certain words -- offensive language and slurs -- from the list of valid guesses.

However, the reason behind the difference today turns out to be because the New York Times has removed a number of future answers from the pool -- agora, fibre, lynch, pupal, slave and wench.

Photo Credit: pathdoc/Shutterstock

The two different solutions for today’s puzzle are:

NYT = Aroma

Original = Agora

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

New adversaries add to already crowded threat landscape

GitHub adds native support for JavaScript-based diagramming tool, Mermaid

From digital revolution to evolution: How IT leaders can implement small-scale change for long-term benefits

IBM helps enterprises move mainframe apps to the cloud

Companies are only aware of 17 percent of their open source components

Record number of vulnerabilities disclosed in 2021

Most Commented Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an Android tablet no one will want as it's not an Apple iPad

20 Comments

Microsoft will warn you if your computer can't run Windows 11... even if it is already running Windows 11

16 Comments

Users complain of overheating Windows 11 systems and broken printing after installing KB5010414

15 Comments

Do we need a condom emoji?

11 Comments

Microsoft is making some important changes to the Windows 11 taskbar with the KB5010414 update

11 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.