Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft released KB5010414, a preview update for Windows 11, this week that introduces new features to the operating system. Features include a new weather icon on the taskbar, clock and date on all taskbars on multi-monitor setups, and Microsoft Teams improvements.

InControl

InControl is a new freeware application by Gibson Research that allows users to control Windows updating and upgrading. The application may be used to block feature upgrades on Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

The second feature of the app is to set a target version for upgrades, e.g. to upgrade from Windows 10 version 20H2 to version 21H1.

WinMailPassRec

WinMailPassRec is a free portable password recovery tool by NirSoft. It runs on Windows 10 and 11 devices and may be used to display the details of all "POP3/IMAP/SMTP/Exchange accounts stored in the mail application" of the operating system.

Notable updates

.NET 7 Preview 1 is now available, which "includes annotations to APIs to support nullability, ongoing JIT compiler optimizations, new APIs, and support for more hot reload scenarios".

Ventoy, a tool to boot multiple disk images from USB devices supports local disk images now as well.

Visual Studio 2022 17.1 Final has been released.