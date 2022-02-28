One UI 5 with Material You is the dream Android interface of the future

Samsung’s One UI skin gives the company’s Android devices an arguably more appealing visual look, and the latest incarnation, One UI 4.1, introduces new color palettes and widgets, as well as additional features like RAM Plus and smart calendar functionality.

Not everyone is a fan of Samsung’s skin of course, and there are certainly areas where it can be improved. Which is why this imaging of a future version of One UI, with Google’s Material You design elements, is so appealing.

Concept creator Addy Visuals, who most recently showed us his take on iOS 16, has turned his attention to what One UI 5 could -- or perhaps should -- look like.

The creation has been shaped with suggestions from the community and has been designed with visual comfort in mind. The colored icons that match the shade of the wallpaper look particularly stylish.

The interface has been restructured, there’s a variety of colors, redesigned quick settings, and UI elements that are easier to interact with.

Overall I think he’s done a great job here, but I’d be interested to know what you think of it. Share your comments below.

