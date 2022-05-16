AvdanOS Pro really is the Windows 11/macOS alternative we need!

If you want to run a modern version of Windows, you can choose between Windows 10 and Windows 11. If you have an Apple computer, then it will run macOS, and if you don’t fancy any of those options, then you can opt for various flavors of Linux distro.

But what if you’re not blown away by any of those? AvdanOS Pro gives us a glimpse of what the future could look like.

Serial concept creator Kamer Kaan Avdan has previously designed updated versions of Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 7, as well as Apple’s version of Windows 10, and Windows 20. He even showcased his idea for Windows 11 long before Windows 11 was even announced.

Three months ago, the talented designer created a video for his own operating system vision, which he called AvdanOS.

This was very well received, so much so that Avdan introduced some paid membership tiers to give developers access to the wallpapers and icons he created for his concept, and already some people are using these to turn his vision into a working reality.

Now though, Avdan takes his creation a step further, with AvdanOS Pro, and it looks even more amazing.

Describing the differences, Avdan says: "The Pro Mode on AvdanOS allows you to work more organized and more efficient. You can easily manage your workplaces right on the Desktop using the Desktops widget." That’s just for starters though.

The OS shares many of the design elements of both Windows 11 and macOS, but with a stylish identity all of its own.

The video looks incredible and it’s clear this project is a real labor of love for Avdan.

Take a look at the video below, and let you me know what you think of it in the comments. Would you prefer to use this instead of Windows, macOS, or Linux, if you had the chance?