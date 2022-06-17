How can business leaders improve digital experiences in the workplace?

Implementing digital transformation into your business is essential for success. But with technological advancements dominating the business world, it’s important to assess the digital additions within your company to discover if they are making the expected improvements.

As a business leader, you may wonder where to start. Here, we explore five ways to improve digital experiences in the workplace.

Provide training on digital tools

There are plenty of ways digital additions will fit within your company, and there can be many purposes too. One benefit is that it can make your employees’ working processes quicker, whether it be through upgrading devices or even the installation of software. With technology constantly changing, workers often have to adapt to new tools. It can be tricky for employees to familiarize themselves with new concepts that they haven’t used before.

It’s important to provide regular training for employees. Not only will it make the transition easier for them, but tasks that require new technology will be completed at a quicker pace and to a high standard.

Keep up to date with digital trends

The COVID-19 pandemic placed emphasis on the necessity for digital implementations in the workplace with many businesses making adaptations in a time of need. But the demand remains, with the digital transformation market expected to reach $490 billion in 2025 compared to $300 billion this year.

Therefore, the future holds many opportunities to incorporate technology into your business, so it’s essential to set time within your company to research current trends and the uses of new technology. Conducting research will allow you to gain insight into the benefits of various digital tools and assess which will be the right fit for you. And with many businesses also looking to improve digital experiences, keeping up to date with trends and new tools helps you stay competitive.

Avoid leaving your remote employees behind

Currently, one in five Brits work remotely. Despite this being the only solution for non-essential workers during the pandemic, working from home has remained even as lockdown restrictions eased. This was possible due to the implementation of technology during lockdown. Now, remote work has been successfully incorporated into traditional working life and businesses finding a balance between the two.

Remote work offers businesses the opportunity to hire people who aren’t local. So in this instance, you may have just as many employees working from home as you do in the office. It’s key to regularly check in with these employees and ensure that their digital tools are up to scratch, as this is much more important to them than it is for employees working in the office. Ensuring that software and devices are up to date is a necessity so that they can continue to complete their work to a high standard. Planning regular video calls reassures them that they are appreciated in the company, and offers an opportunity to keep them connected.

Leave room for personalization

Of course, digital additions will benefit everybody in the workplace. But it isn’t one size fits all, which is why an understanding of various technologies is beneficial for this.

Investing in one tool may offer a huge advantage to one specific role within your company, but it may be of no use to another -- so plan ways to personalize digital tools for each role. Or if it’s something broad, such as artificial intelligence, it may be able to help many people within the workplace. But offering personalization ensures that the digital implementations are improving your employees' digital experience, as well as making your investments worth the time and money.

Measure the progress of your digital additions

Progress monitoring is a vital part of adding digital transformations. You may have integrated a new technology that is the perfect fit for your company, but it is key for you to monitor how successful it is within the workplace.

This can be done by comparing data of your new and improved process with your previous routine, or even through requesting customer reviews and feedback from employees. By gathering results frequently, you can measure the success of the digital experiences within your business and gain an insight into whether you need any extra technological tools or upgrades. Additionally, businesses that track their goals are twice as likely to hit all their goals within a year -- so it’s a crucial step to improve digital experiences.

In recent years, we have learned to rely on technology. It’s a vital aspect of the business world and is transforming businesses to become more fast-paced and adaptable. Deploying solutions such as IPTV distribution to remote users and employees working from home enables them to access live and on-demand IPTV content, which can help them in their working day. Equally, remote collaboration tools will help them to keep in touch with colleagues. It’s important to understand why you’re implementing different technologies and the benefits your employees or customers will see as a result.

Image credit: airdone/ Shutterstock

Rose Moody is Creative Director at VITEC, a market-leading provider of IPTV, video streaming and digital signage solutions