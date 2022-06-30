Microsoft adds a new interactive photo sharing feature to OneDrive

If you use Microsoft OneDrive to store your photos in the cloud you’re going to be thrilled to hear that the service is about to get a whole lot more useful.

The company today announces that it is releasing a public preview of OneDrive photo story, a new, interactive feature that "securely connects your favorite moments to the people who matter most."

The company says of the new addition:

Photo story brings all your memories into a private, invitation-only feed that you can share with family and friends, and it supports comments, reactions, and notifications to spur authentic interactions through photos that people actually care about.

There is a catch though:

The feature is available now in beta in Australia on the OneDrive mobile app for Android and iOS, and from your favorite web browser. We plan to roll out the new feature in the U.S. and other regions later this year, as we continue to listen to customer feedback, and develop and improve feature capabilities.

So, yes, although the new feature is now available to try out today, it is only on offer to users in Australia right now.

If that’s you, download the free OneDrive mobile app and sign in or sign up for a personal OneDrive account. It’s available to use on the following plans: OneDrive Basic 5GB (free), OneDrive Standalone 100GB, Microsoft 365 Personal, and Microsoft 365 Family.

If you’re logged into the app, tap the Shared tab to create your first photo story. If you’re in a browser, select the Shared tab from the left navigation bar.

You can find out more about the new feature, and how to get started with it, here.

